Hundreds of votes not counted in Labour NEC poll
By Vaughan Roderick
BBC Welsh Affairs Editor
- Published
Hundreds of votes that could have altered the result of a crucial Labour Party election were not counted, BBC Wales has learned.
It is understood that more than 300 votes were excluded from the count to choose the Welsh representative on Labour's National Executive Committee.
The seat was won by ex-first minister Carwyn Jones, who narrowly defeated left-wing candidate Mick Antoniw.
Mr Jones beat Mr Antoniw by two hundred votes, out of 10,000 cast.
It is understood that the discarded votes were likely to have heavily favoured Mr Antoniw, Senedd member for Pontypridd.
The discarded votes were said to have been cast by ex-members who had already left the party but Labour insiders say that questions will need to be asked about the exact process followed.
Mr Antoniw said that he has accepted the result and offered his congratulations to Carwyn Jones.
What did Labour say about the count?
Candidates taking part in the election were told that some former members who had resigned from the party had still voted electronically, and a process was put in place through independent scrutineers to eliminate those votes.
Some on the Left felt this was an attempt to suppress their vote.
Those who resigned recently are most likely to have done so in protest at former leader Jeremy Corbyn's suspension.
But the party has said anyone who voted while a member then subsequently resigned would not be disqualified.
But those who had voted while no longer being party members needed to have their ballots struck out.
The Labour Party has been asked to respond to concerns about the contest for the Welsh representative.