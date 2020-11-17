Covid: People sent to care homes days after positive test
- Published
Fifty-three people were discharged from hospital into Welsh care homes within 15 days of a positive Covid test at the start of the pandemic.
New figures show they were among 1,729 transferred in March, April and May.
Welsh Conservative Andrew RT Davies said the 53 discharges could have brought coronavirus into vulnerable settings.
The Welsh Government said it had asked for new analysis to understand the data "rather than jumping to conclusions".
Figures released to Mr Davies by Health Minister Vaughan Gething showed that 167 patients were discharged to a care home after a positive test between 1 March and 31 May.
Just under a third of those were discharged within two weeks of the positive test.
Mr Gething said the Welsh Government's policy had changed by 29 April, "requiring everyone being discharged to care homes to test negative prior to discharge".
He added that the tests resulting in the positive diagnosis "could have been authorised at any point prior to the discharge, for example, in hospital; in a previous hospital spell", "or prior to admission".
Anyone who tests positive is advised to self-isolate for ten days, and those who come into contact with them should self-isolate for 14 days.
Mr Davies called for any future inquiry into the handling of the pandemic to examine the reasons for the discharges, "which potentially introduced the virus into one of the most vulnerable settings in Welsh society on a widespread scale".
The Welsh Conservative health spokesman said: "These numbers sadly show that the Welsh Government was unaware of the devastating impact such a decision might have.
"Significant concerns remain regarding the Welsh Government's approach to care homes and we again repeat our call for those most vulnerable in our society to be protected with scaled up, targeted interventions such as regular screening of patient-facing staff."
By July deaths in care homes accounted for 28% of all Covid-related deaths.
The Senedd's health committee said care homes had been "badly let down" with the Welsh Government taking "too long" to start "appropriate testing measures".
Research by Public Health Wales later concluded that discharging patients from hospitals into care homes did not increase the risk of coronavirus outbreaks among residents.
What has the Welsh Government said?
A spokesman said: "We have worked with the care sector throughout the pandemic to support care homes with infection control, additional staffing where needed, guidance and advice, extra funding to meet the costs of the pandemic and free PPE to help keep vulnerable residents living in care homes safe.
"Our care home testing policy has been informed by the latest available scientific advice. As we have learned more about coronavirus our testing policy has changed, in line with that across the UK. All care home staff are tested weekly.
"We have commissioned further analysis of the discharge figures to understand what the data is telling us rather than jumping to conclusions."