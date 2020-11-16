Covid: 'Weeks' before Christmas rules agreed
It could be "weeks" before there is an announcement on the Covid rules around Christmas, Health Minister Vaughan Gething has said.
Welsh ministers and other UK administrations are in talks over a set of agreed rules for the festive period.
Mr Gething said whatever happened the period will "not be like normal".
"You shouldn't expect there to be a definitive statement in the next few days or weeks," he told a press conference.
"We have quite a long way to go, actually, in the course of the pandemic we've been dealing with before we get to the Christmas period."
There had been calls for a single approach from the different UK administrations about Christmas so families across-borders can deal with a single set of rules.
The health minister said discussions were ongoing about what will be in place for travel, "and we're still looking at the evidence about what we might be able to do around contact".
"But it does rely on the picture that we'll see in the developing evidence over the coming weeks", he added.
Meanwhile Mr Gething said the rate of cases in Wales was continuing to fall a week after the Welsh 'firebreak' lockdown.