Tory Nick Ramsay threatens local party with court over deselection bid
By David Deans
BBC News
- Published
Conservative politician Nick Ramsay is threatening his local party with court action to stop a deselection bid.
Tory members in Monmouth will meet on 23 November to discuss a petition calling for him to be deselected as a Senedd candidate.
But Mr Ramsay's lawyers claim the move is "unconstitutional" and warned party members could face legal costs and damages.
The association believes it is acting within party rules, BBC Wales was told.
Solicitors Sanders Witherspoon have written two letters outlining the Monmouth Member of the Senedd's objections to the process.
The most recent, dated 10 November, says the lawyers are preparing "for an injunction hearing without further notice in the High Court" and demanding names and addresses to "serve proceedings".
Relations between the MS and his local party association are thought to have been poor for some time.
Asked about the relationship, a source said "there is clearly a problem" when "a candidate tries to sue their entire association and drags them into court".
The source told BBC Wales that local members are unable to give their side of the story on the matter.
Earlier this year the MS had been suspended from the party after he was arrested on New Year's Day. He was released without charge two days later.
After he took legal action, the Conservative Senedd group was forced to readmit him, before the party later lifted the suspension.
'Breach of contract'
The first letter, dated 5 November and initially reported by the Monmouthshire Beacon, demands to know what "purported constitutional basis and lawful mechanism" would be used.
Accusing the association of "breach of contract" and of "natural justice", Mr Ramsay's lawyers said they would be instructed to apply for an injunction if the process was not justified in law.
They also claim association members are "jointly and severally liable as individuals for any damage caused to our client in addition to paying his legal costs".
The lawyers also claimed "defamatory comments" had been made about Mr Ramsay by a member at an association executive meeting in October.
They said "detailed instructions" were being taken regarding "defamation proceedings".
Mr Ramsay's lawyers demanded an "unconditional apology and a statement to be released to the press clarifying that the action and comments made against our client were wholly without foundation, were misguided and personally hurtful to our client".
What has Nick Ramsay said?
"I've had enough of the unfairness and malicious gossip," he said.
"I'm getting on with the job of representing my constituents and helping them through the challenges presented by the pandemic.
"I'm afraid the situation is now with my lawyers and it would be wrong for me to comment further so you will need to speak to them."
Earlier in November a party source said: "Over the years members have become increasingly embarrassed and exasperated by Nick's behaviour and disappointed in his performance as their local representative in Cardiff Bay."
It is understood the meeting will discuss whether the petition is accepted by members. A further meeting would be needed to agree whether or not to reverse the previous decision to keep Mr Ramsay as a candidate.
BBC Wales has asked Mr Ramsay's lawyers to comment.