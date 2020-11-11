Covid: Students in Wales going home asked to travel by 9 Dec
- Published
Students in Wales returning home for Christmas are being asked to travel by 9 December at the latest.
Teaching is due to end by the day before and students will be offered new rapid turnaround tests 24 hours before leaving, the Welsh Government said.
Students can travel later than 9 December if they need to self-isolate following a positive test.
It follows a similar announcement in England.
Education Minister Kirsty Williams said: "Many students will wish to return home for the Christmas break and I'm pleased to confirm arrangements to enable that."
At a press conference she warned that no one should travel if they have symptoms, a positive-test or if they have been asked to self-isolate by a contact tracer.
The Welsh Government said new Covid-19 lateral flow tests will be provided to students who are travelling home, with in-person teaching ending by 3 December.
Universities have seen a number of outbreaks since students returned in the autumn.
In England, students are being given a week to travel - between 3 December and 9 December - after the current lockdown there ends.
Opposition parties broadly welcomed the announcement, although the Welsh Conservatives said testing should be for "university life, not just for Christmas".
Plaid Cymru called for "comprehensive guidance" for the return of students in New Year, to include remote and blended learning to "ensure their safety".
'I want to keep my mother safe'
Lily Scourfield, 22, a Cardiff University medical student, said she wants to keep her mother safe ahead of what could be "one of our last Christmases together".
"My home is in Cardiff but I live in a student house, my mum's got cancer so she's in the most vulnerable category," she said.
"Therefore for me, I need to 100% know that I'm safe, perhaps with access to two tests before I even go home.
"[Mum is] sort of torn about it really because she wants me to be home for Christmas - that's her opinion, but I just want to keep her safe more than anything."
She said students "obviously" want to be with their families.
"I think there's a sort of common sentiment," he said
"I think they [students] don't want to bring any Covid or anything nasty to their families but they really want - from a sort of compassionate point of view - want to be with their families for Christmas."
What are the plans?
Students at Welsh universities planning to travel home for the holidays are being asked to:
- Minimise their social contacts before the end of term
- Get a test, "ideally within 24 hours" before they travel
- Plan to travel no later than 9th December
- "Familiarise themselves" with university plans for ending in-person teaching and arrangements to ensure they can leave campus "safely"
New asymptomatic testing facilities will be available at "participating universities in Wales" within the next few weeks, the Welsh Government said.
Asked which universities are taking part, a spokesman said ministers are aiming for "all universities to participate".
It added that the four governments of the UK had worked together on the issue, and the Welsh Government would communicate directly with Welsh students at universities elsewhere in the UK.
Kirsty Williams said there had been a decline in cases at universities.
"Evidence shows transmission is not taking place in the teaching and learning environment," she claimed at the Welsh Government press conference on Wednesday.