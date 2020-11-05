Covid: 'Better to see the same one or two people' after Wales lockdown
- Published
People should limit themselves to seeing the same one or two friends or family after 9 November, the Welsh Government has said.
Advice on the Covid-19 rules that begin after the firebreak in Wales urges people to be "restrained".
Four people "is an absolute maximum" sized group in most situations outside the home, "not a target".
New household bubbles can be formed because "the slate is effectively wiped clean", the advice says.
After the two-week firebreak, Wales-wide rules will replace the network of local lockdowns that existed before 23 October.
There is no legal limit on how far people can travel within Wales. Household bubbles with families in England are permitted, as long as that is allowed under the English rules at the time.
Crossing the border to visit family and friends outside your bubble is not allowed "although we hope to be able to welcome you in the not too distant future".
Children under 11 do not form part of the headcount of four.
"However, this is a maximum and not a target - the smaller the number of people who gather, the lower the risk", the document says.
The advice adds that "you can in theory vary the people you meet, but we ask you please to try and be restrained in how many different people you see".
"It is better to see the same one or two people regularly than to see lots of different people occasionally."