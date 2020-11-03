Tory Senedd member Nick Ramsay faces calls for deselection
- Published
Conservative politician Nick Ramsay is facing calls for his deselection.
His local Conservative association will meet this month to discuss a petition asking that his status as a candidate in the 2021 election be reconsidered.
If successful, the petition from party members could start a process leading to his removal as a candidate.
Mr Ramsay, Member of the Senedd for Monmouth, said he was focused on the needs of his constituents.
Earlier this year the MS, who was first elected in 2007, was suspended from the party after he was arrested on New Year's Day. He was released without charge two days later.
After he took legal action, the Conservative Senedd group was forced to readmit him, before the party itself lifted the suspension later in the year.
In a letter to party members, Monmouth Conservative Association chairman Nick Hackett-Pain said the group had been "in receipt of a petition signed by a large number of association members".
"This petition requests for a special general meeting of the association to be called to reconsider the adopting of the sitting member, Nick Ramsay as our prospective candidate for the Welsh Parliament (Senedd) election next year".
Mr Hackett-Pain said he was "duty-bound" to call a meeting due to the "large number of members petitioning".
The meeting is due to take place later in November.
Relationship 'deteriorated'
A Monmouth Conservative source said: "The relationship between Nick Ramsay and his local Conservative association has been deteriorating for years and for most of 2020 has been non-existent.
"Over the years members have become increasingly embarrassed and exasperated by Nick's behaviour and disappointed in his performance as their local representative in Cardiff Bay."
It is understood the meeting will discuss whether the petition is accepted by members. A further meeting would be needed to agree whether or not to remove the previous decision to keep Mr Ramsay as a candidate.
It is not clear whether Mr Ramsay would then be able to stand as a candidate in a reselection process, or would not be able to take part.
Mr Ramsay said: "I'm totally focused on the needs of my constituents during this difficult time of the pandemic.
"I will be looking into the reasons behind Monmouth Conservative Association's decision to take this course of action and will be making a fuller statement over the next couple of days."
In response to the Conservative source, he said: "This is a load of rubbish. I've been in touch with many members of the local association over this year, lockdowns permitting, and fulfilling my role in the Senedd. I expect nothing less from a spiteful anonymous source."
The Welsh Conservatives have been asked for comment