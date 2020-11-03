Wales lockdown: Up to four can meet in Welsh pubs after lockdown
- Published
New Welsh regulations for pubs, cafes and restaurants after the lockdown ends on 9 November will allow only for groups of four to meet indoors.
The 22:00 GMT end on alcohol sales will remain in place.
First Minister Mark Drakeford asked people visit the venues in the smallest groups possible.
Pubs and restaurants will reopen at the end of the Welsh firebreak lockdown but the terms for their operation had been unclear.
Mr Drakeford said reopening would be "subject to strict protections discussed with the hospitality sector, including advance booking, time-limited slots and verified identification".
"Our clear advice to people in Wales is that we should visit these places in as small a group as possible, and for many, this will only be the people we live with," he told the Welsh Parliament.
"But we have listened to those young people, and single people especially have told us how important it is for them to meet some friends and other family members."