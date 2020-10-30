Wales lockdown: New offence to lie to Covid contact tracers
- Published
Giving false information to NHS contact tracers will become a criminal offence in Wales.
First Minster Mark Drakeford also said there would be a legal requirement to self-isolate if asked to do so by contact tracers.
People in Wales can be told to stay at home for ten to 14 days, depending on whether they or people in their household have symptoms.
Payments of £500 will be given for those self-isolating on low-incomes.
Employers will be banned from preventing people from doing so.
Mr Drakeford's comments come in the middle of the firebreak lockdown period, which ends on 9 November and is designed to stem the rise in Covid-cases.
He promised that a "simple set of national rules", with no local variations, for after 9 November would be announced on Monday.
Cases have continued to increase during the lockdown, with 1,700 more confirmed infections today and 1,191 patients in hospital, up 20% in a week.
The Welsh Conservatives have criticised ministers for first announcing the £500 payment a month ago, but failing to get the scheme up and running until now. Similar projects in England and Scotland are already in place.
Ministers will decide over the weekend the level of fines people will have to pay for giving false information.
Mr Drakeford said the new policy was designed to stop people fraudulently claiming the new £500 payment.
"As a result of these announcements it will be easier to do the right thing here in Wales," he said.