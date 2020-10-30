Jeremy Corbyn suspension backed by Labour shadow Welsh secretary
It was "absolutely" the right decision to suspend Jeremy Corbyn from Labour, the shadow Welsh secretary has said.
A report found Labour responsible for "unlawful" discrimination during Mr Corbyn's leadership.
The former leader was suspended after saying the scale of anti-Semitism within Labour had been "dramatically overstated" by opponents.
Nia Griffith said Mr Corbyn "was asked to rethink the words that he used and he decided not to".
Welsh Labour Grassroots, a group that was very supportive of Mr Corbyn's leadership, tweeted that it stood "shoulder-to-shoulder" with the former leader and described him as a "lifelong anti-racist campaigner".
Welsh Conservative leader Paul Davies said First Minister Mark Drakeford, one of Mr Corbyn's earliest supporters in 2015, "needs to confirm whether he supports Sir Keir Starmer in suspending Corbyn or if he backs his political idol".
Asked on BBC Radio Wales Breakfast whether there was any way back for Mr Corbyn, Ms Griffith said: "Absolutely, there's a proper process. I'm sure that there can be a way back if that's what he chooses."
The Equality and Human Rights Commission's (EHRC) report found Labour responsible for three breaches of the Equality Act:
- Political interference in anti-Semitism complaints
- Failure to provide adequate training to those handling anti-Semitism complaints
- Harassment, including the use of anti-Semitic tropes and suggesting that complaints of anti-Semitism were fake or smears
The EHRC found evidence of 23 instances of "inappropriate involvement" by Mr Corbyn's office.
Sir Keir Starmer, who became Labour leader in April, said the report had brought "a day of shame" for the party and promised to implement its recommendations "as soon as possible in the New Year".
In his response to the EHRC's findings, Mr Corbyn said he had "acted to speed up, not hinder the process" of dealing with complaints, but the scale of anti-Semitism within Labour had been "dramatically overstated for political reasons by our opponents inside and outside the party".
Shortly afterwards Labour general secretary David Evans suspended Mr Corbyn, with the party saying this had happened "in light of his comments" and "his failure to retract them subsequently".
Mr Corbyn called the move "political" and promised to "strongly contest" it.
But Ms Griffith said: "This is a report, which has been very upsetting, very shocking, particularly to us as a party who have championed equality and human rights, to find ourselves the subject of an investigation and the findings, of course, as dreadful as they are.
"As Keir Starmer said very clearly, we accept in full this report and that means not denying or belittling the problem."
One of the ex-leader's most powerful allies, general secretary of the Unite union Len McCluskey, said the suspension risks "chaos" and could cost the party the next election.
Ms Griffith responded by saying the union leader "has always had his own views... but I do think that the majority of our members want to get things right, they do want us to be in the right place on this".
Asked whether she and Sir Keir regretted serving in Mr Corbyn's shadow cabinet during his time as leader, the Llanelli MP said: "No, and I think the point is that what we both tried to do, both Keir Starmer and I in shadow cabinet and out on the media, was say 'this is a problem that needed to be put right.'"
Mr Drakeford, who supported Mr Corbyn's leadership campaigns, said: "I welcome the publication of this report.
"As I have made clear many times, antisemitism has no place in Welsh Labour and no place in Wales."