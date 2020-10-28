Wales lockdown: Shops and gyms to reopen at end of firebreak
- Published
Non-essential shops and gyms in Wales will reopen at the end of the lockdown on 9 November, the Welsh Government's chief law officer has said.
Jeremy Miles said ministers were working on a new set of national rules when the firebreak comes to a close.
At a press conference he said churches and places of worship would also resume services, and bars and restaurants "will serve customers".
It was not clear at the press conference whether pubs and restaurants would be able to fully reopen.
Welsh Conservative Senedd leader Paul Davies said the Welsh Government had to tell people now what the strategy is for when the firebreak ends.
Mr Miles, who is the Welsh Government's counsel general, said: "This firebreak will end on November 9. When we come out of this, our shops will reopen.
"People will go back to work, churches and places of worship will resume services. Bars and restaurants will serve customers and people will be able to exercise and train in gyms."
From last Friday non-essential retail, hospitality and gyms have had to shut their doors for the firebreak.
People have been asked to stay at home unless absolutely necessary, with travel restricted.
The Welsh Government said it was necessary to avoid the NHS being overwhelmed with coronavirus cases.
New restrictions 'in coming days'
First Minister Mark Drakeford will announce "in the coming days" any restrictions on travel or visiting families that will remain in place after the 9 November, Mr Miles told the press conference.
He also confirmed discussions were taking place this week to decide on rules on travelling and meeting people outside the immediate household.
"We can expect to hear from the first minister I think in the coming days with a clearer picture of what is ahead following those discussions and following those decisions," said Mr Miles.
The Welsh Government is due to hold a further press briefing on Friday.
Mr Miles said it was the intention of ministers to have a "national set of regulations" after the current lockdown ends, rather than "the kind of local pattern that we saw" ahead of the firebreak.Jeremy Miles added that "ideally" the rules would be "simpler" as well.Before the firebreak began last Friday, 17 areas across Wales were already under local lockdown.However some local authorities did not have any restrictions in place.
Paul Davies told BBC Wales: "Quite frankly they should have been discussing" what the new rules would be "before now".
"We don't know what the plan is", he said.
"People want to know what the next steps are and businesses need to know so they can plan ahead".