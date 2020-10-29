Royal wedding book and wine among gifts for civil servants
By Alun Jones
BBC Wales Political Unit
- Published
A book on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, boxes of chocolates and bottles of wine are among gifts for Welsh Government civil servants.
The Welsh Government does not publish its register of gifts accepted by senior civil servants.
BBC Wales obtained the register for the past three years under the Freedom of Information Act.
A Welsh Government spokesman said employees must not "compromise their integrity".
The list includes boxes of chocolates and biscuits (including white chocolate daffodils), bottles of wine, flowers and cake.
Lunches and dinners account for most of the hospitality.
A book entitled "Harry and Meghan -The Wedding Album", worth £40, was given to a chief inspector by company Home Instead Senior Care.
Eight senior officials were sent a book costing £30 about culture change in organisations.
The sender was Chris Hines, formerly sustainability director of The Eden Project in Cornwall.
The chief scientific adviser received hospitality and a rugby match ticket for Wales versus France at the Principality Stadium - provided by Cardiff University at a cost of £275.
An entry was made by the chief executive of the Welsh European Funding Office (WEFO). The European Commission funded a dinner at Cote Brasserie listed as being "above £100".
In contrast, a cup of tea worth £1.50 was bought by Bryntirion Dental Surgery for a senior registration manager.
The director general of the Office of the First Minister was gifted a Caran D'Ache ballpoint pen estimated to be worth between £20 and £50 by the Swiss Ambassador, and a gold coin valued below £20 from French Senator Oliver Cadic.
The Civil Service of India gave the director of governance and ethics a scarf worth less than £20.
Out of the hundreds of gifts, one entry states the gift was donated to charity - a data advisor gave away "wine and accessories" worth £30.
The most expensive entry is the head of planning receiving accommodation and food funded by the Law Society valued at £790.
While most gifts to senior civil servants are not routinely made public, the expenses and hospitality of Welsh Government board members, including the permanent secretary and director generals, are published, and are mostly comprised of travelling and accommodation costs.
The Welsh Government said its "service code and the staff code of conduct set out the duties and responsibilities of all civil servants".
A spokesman added: "These codes prohibit employees from receiving gifts, rewards, hospitality or benefits of any kind from a third party which may reasonably give rise to suspicion of conflict between their official duty and their private interest or may reasonably be seen to compromise their integrity."
Latest figures show there are 5,362 full time equivalent staff in the Welsh Government.
All Senedd members, including ministers in the Welsh Government, must complete a register of interests, which includes a category of "gifts, hospitality, material benefit or advantage".