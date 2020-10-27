Liberal Democrat Kirsty Williams to leave Senedd
Welsh Liberal Democrat Senedd member and Education Minister Kirsty Williams has announced she is stepping down at next May's election.
Ms Williams is the only Lib Dem in the Welsh Parliament and has represented Brecon and Radnorshire since 1999.
She said she was "looking forward to spending more time with my family".
"There is, of course, sadness in making this decision, but also with a sense of achievement and pride," Ms Williams said.
She currently sits in Labour First Minister Mark Drakeford's cabinet, in a continuation of a deal originally agreed by previous Welsh Labour leader Carwyn Jones, following the 2016 election.
Mr Drakeford said her departure would "leave an enormous hole - not just in the Welsh Government but in the Senedd and in Welsh political life".
"She was a formidable politician in opposition but she has demonstrated her real strength has been in putting into practice the progressive policies for which she has long argued."