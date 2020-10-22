Supermarkets told sell only essentials in Wales lockdown
Supermarkets will be told that they can only sell "essential goods" during the 17-day Covid firebreak lockdown in Wales.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said it will be "made clear" to them they are only able to open parts of their business that sell "essential goods".
During lockdown many retailers, like clothes shops, will be forced to shut.
But food retailers, newsagents, off-licences and pharmacies can stay open. The lockdown begins on Friday.
Business leaders say companies in Wales have been given just hours to finalise plans for the firebreak lockdown, which ends at midnight on 9 November.
Mark Drakeford told a Senedd committee on Friday that "in the last lockdown, people were reasonably understanding of the fact that supermarkets didn't close all the things that they may have needed to".
"I don't think people will be as understanding this time.
"We will make sure there is a more level playing field in those next two weeks."
The first minister was responding to Conservative Member of the Senedd Russell George, who said it was "unfair" to force independent clothing and hardware retailers to close while similar goods were on sale in major supermarkets.
"It felt very wrong and disproportionate to the small businesses," Mr George said.
Mr Drakeford said: "We will be making it clear to supermarkets that they are only able to open those parts of their business that provide essential goods to people.
"And that will not include some of the things that Russell George mentioned, which other people are prevented from selling."