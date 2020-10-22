Covid-19: Extra £10m to help students through pandemic in Wales
- Published
An extra £10m will be provided to help university students in Wales cope with the coronavirus pandemic, the Welsh Government has announced.
The money will support increased student mental health and support services, and student hardship funds.
Education Minister Kirsty Williams said it was a "priority for me to support our universities and students this year in particular".
The Welsh Tories said speed of delivery was "of the essence" ahead of lockdown.
Plaid Cymru called for a "clear plan" for students to go home for Christmas.
The cash is intended to allow students' unions and universities to offer advice and support for students and staff, including online services and help through the medium of Welsh.
The funding is also for food services for students self-isolating, with some of the money specifically for learning support for vulnerable students, those with disabilities or caring responsibilities.
"Going away to university can be a difficult time for many students, which has been exacerbated by the current circumstances," Ms Williams said.
"Following the £27m I announced to support our universities this year, this funding will help universities continue their important role of supporting and developing our students."
President of the National Union of Students in Wales, Becky Ricketts, said the funding "comes at a good time for students who are being asked not to travel home for the firebreak" lockdown which begins in Wales on Friday.
Welsh Conservative education spokeswoman Suzy Davies said: "The latest announcement is welcome news, given it is specific funding to protect students' mental health.
"But worryingly, given there is only days to go until lockdown is implemented, the speed of delivery is now of the essence, as it must reach the most vulnerable in time."
She said ministers should answer calls for a strategy to "protect our students' mental health".
Helen Mary Jones, who speaks for Plaid Cymru on post-16 education, said ongoing support was important but "a crucial concern for students is whether they will be able to return home for the Christmas holidays".
"What we need is a clear plan for this, that includes testing for each student in time for them to get a result before they leave, with a requirement for Welsh domiciled students to self-isolate for two weeks in their homes if they test positive."