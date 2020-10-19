Mark Reckless quits Brexit Party to joins Senedd abolition party
The former leader of the Brexit Party group in the Welsh Parliament has joined the Abolish the Assembly Party.
Mark Reckless said the Brexit Party had achieved its goal in seeing the UK leaving the EU.
He said he was joining the Abolish the Assembly Party "to help give those opposed to devolution a proper voice".
The Brexit Party no longer has any members of the Senedd (MSs) after David Rowlands and Mandy Jones created the Independent Alliance for Reform group.
They will be joined by Caroline Jones, herself a former Brexit Party MS who left the group earliepr in the year.
In a statement, Mr Reckless, a former Conservative MP who defected to UKIP in 2014, said: "The Brexit Party has achieved its goal now that we are properly leaving the European Union."
The South Wales East MS said he was "joining the Abolish The Assembly Party to help give those opposed to devolution a proper voice in Welsh politics".
"Devolution has until now only ever been one way, with more and more powers devolved. Now they are even enforcing a border with England [with the Covid travel ban].
"Next year we could see income tax rise just in Wales under new powers."
New group
On Friday, his former Brexit Party colleagues David Rowlands and Mandy Jones joined the independent member Caroline Jones to form a new political group in the Senedd, the Independent Alliance for Reform.
The new group will be the fourth-largest in the 60-member Senedd, or Welsh Parliament, which changed its name from the National Assembly for Wales in May, and they say they will focus on reforming devolution, rather than abolition.
In becoming a member of the Abolish the Assembly Party, Mr Reckless joins another former Brexit Party MS, Gareth Bennett.
The Brexit Party Senedd group, formed by ex-members of UKIP including Mr Reckless and backed by former UKIP leader Nigel Farage, came together in 2019.
Mr Reckless was originally elected as a UKIP assembly member in 2017, before later joining the Conservatives in the chamber.