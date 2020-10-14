Covid-related patients in NHS in Wales up by 49% in a week
The number of Covid-related patients in Welsh hospitals has risen by 49% in the past week.
Welsh NHS boss Andrew Goodall said more than 700 people were being looked after - the highest number since late June.
The chief executive said demand for beds would continue to increase in the days and weeks ahead.
"I anticipate this winter will be more challenging than any I have known in my professional career," Mr Goodall told a Welsh Government press conference.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases - where there is a positive test - is 326, up 70% up on two weeks ago, Mr Goodall said.