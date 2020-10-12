Image copyright Getty Images

"Inadequate" proposals for travel restrictions in English Covid hotspots have left Welsh ministers "deeply disappointed".

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said Prime Minister Boris Johnson would only ask people not to travel in and out of such areas - rather than make it illegal.

The Welsh Government will meet later to discuss whether to take action.

Quarantine measures for affected areas in the UK were suggested last week.

Welsh ministers have asked for travel from areas with high rates of coronavirus in England to be restricted, to prevent people visiting parts of Wales where lockdowns are not in force.

Currently 17 areas in Wales are under local lockdown and are subject to a travel ban, with people only allowed to travel in or out for a limited set of reasons, such as school or work.

At a press conference on Monday, Mr Gething claimed there had been "an importation of coronavirus cases from contact with some of those high prevalence areas in England".