Donald Trump retweets criticism of Welsh 'rolling lockdowns'
- Published
US president Donald Trump has retweeted criticism of plans for "rolling lockdowns" in Wales over the winter.
Fox News host Laura Ingraham tweeted it would be America's future "under Biden", with a link to a news story reporting comments from senior Welsh doctor Frank Atherton.
Currently 15 counties and one town in Wales are under local lockdown.
Separately on Wednesday Dr Atherton warned people in Wales not to follow coronavirus messages from Mr Trump.
At a press conference the chief medical officer hoped "most people in Wales don't take President Trump as their guide to how to deal with coronavirus".
"I think people are perhaps a little more thoughtful than that," he added.
Mr Trump, who returned to the White House after three days in hospital being treated for Covid-19, was criticised after he called on followers on social media not to be "afraid of Covid".
Facebook also deleted a social media post from the president claiming the illness was less lethal than flu, while Twitter hid it.
Donald Trump retweeted Ms Ingraham's comment on Wednesday afternoon.
Dr Atherton said earlier this week that Wales could be "going in and out of those restrictions over the next few months".
He said: "If the number of cases per 100,000 over a seven day period, comes down to below the 50 per 100,000 level, we can start to think with the local authority, in partnership with them, about lifting the restrictions."
Local lockdowns in Wales require people to stay in their county area, except for a limited set of reasons.