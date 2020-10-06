Image caption Neil McEvoy is a Member of the Senedd for South Wales Central

A member of the Welsh Parliament has held a protest in the Senedd over his contribution to a debate on racism.

Neil McEvoy wore tape over his mouth and held a placard following a decision by the Senedd's presiding officer to reject his amendments to the debate's motion.

Despite being allowed to speak during the debate, Mr McEvoy claimed his voice had been "taken away".

Presiding officer Elin Jones accused Mr McEvoy of "disorderly conduct".

She said by allowing him to contribute she had not taken his voice away, and questioned whether other parliaments would have allowed him to continue.

The presiding officer, also known as the Llywydd, added: "As members know we are in extraordinary times of a hybrid Senedd [a mixture of MS' contributing remotely and in person], and I said on many occasions that I will proactively now be looking to select or not select amendments for the proper conduct of a hybrid Senedd."

Mr McEvoy, a former Plaid Cymru Member of the Senedd (MS), said he begged to differ and accused her of denying him his "democratic right".

"If you want my personal opinion, the opinion of many people, that is racism in action," he said.

He added: "As it stands now, a brown man with a voice and an opinion is not welcome by too many people in this building.

"Is there any other parliament in the world, where a politician would have been described as a species of animal by an official, and then be forced to deal and interact with that official."

Image caption Elin Jones questioned whether other parliaments would have allowed Mr McEvoy to speak

The South Wales Central MS had submitted four amendments to the Welsh Government's Senedd debate on tackling racism and race inequality.

All amendments to the debate, including Mr McEvoy's, were rejected by the Llywydd.

During the debate, Elin Jones indicated her intention to call Neil McEvoy to speak in the proceedings despite saying his protest breached "I don't know how many standing orders", telling him to "ungag" himself and put his "prop" down.

Later, she initially told him she would not allow a contribution.

"I offered you Neil McEvoy the opportunity to speak if you were to ungag yourself and put down your offensive prop. You chose not to do that," she said.

But following objections from Mr McEvoy off microphone, Ms Jones replied: "Okay" and allowed him to contribute.

The presiding officer later said he had broken at least three of the Senedd's rules.

Mr McEvoy complained that his "serious" amendments were at "the very last moment withdrawn by the presiding officer".

Following his contribution, the presiding officer added: "I ask the question if there is any Senedd in the world that would have allowed you to have your say after your disorderly conduct throughout this debate."

Mr McEvoy has established a new party, which he wants to call the Welsh National Party.

His application to register the name with the Electoral Commission is being reconsidered by the organisation.