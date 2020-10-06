Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Conwy was among the areas put into lockdown

The first minister has accused political rivals in north Wales of encouraging people not to abide by lockdown laws imposed last week.

Mark Drakeford told the Senedd that a statement signed by Conservative MSs and MPs in the region objecting to travel restrictions was a "disgrace".

The group had claimed the restrictions were disproportionate.

Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire and Wrexham were put into local lockdown last Wednesday.

Under the restrictions people are not able to leave or enter the areas without a "reasonable excuse", such as work or education.

The Conservative group of MPs and MSs last week in a joint statement said there was "limited evidence" that either travel or tourism is driving raised infection rates.

Speaking in the Senedd on Tuesday, Mr Drakeford said: "The letter that was published… was an encouragement to people in north Wales not to abide by the law that is passed here in Wales.

"And I do think that for lawmakers that is disgraceful."