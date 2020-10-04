Image caption Welsh Secretary Simon Hart: "We shouldn't be discovering these things by accident"

The Welsh Secretary has said he was not informed by the UK government of plans to house asylum seekers in a military training camp in his constituency.

Simon Hart said the Home Office "admitted" its plans to house up to 230 people at Penally, Pembrokeshire, "wasn't handled very well".

He said not "enough" respect had been shown to Welsh Government or the area.

The Home Office has previously said it had "worked at pace" to provide suitable accommodation.

Following demonstrations at the site, Wales' first minister said it had become a target for "hard-right extremist" protesters.

Men from Iraq and Iran housed at the camp said they were shocked by the conditions.

Speaking on BBC Radio Wales' Sunday Supplement programme, Mr Hart said it was "not a satisfactory situation for anybody concerned".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The men said they loved the UK and the people who saved their lives, but the accommodation was "not suitable"

Mr Hart, the MP for the Carmarthen East and South Pembrokeshire, said he found out from Pembrokeshire council.

"I've taken it up with [Home Secretary] Priti Patel on three, if not four, occasions now, plus the immigration minister," he said.

"The policy I can understand, and I understand the difficulty with Covid and finding Covid-compliant accommodation.

"I understand the difficulties at the moment over transport and all the things which have led to this.

Image caption More than 150 protesters and counter-protesters made their feelings known outside the camp last weekend

"But the fact is that we all discovered completely by accident because of some comments on Facebook. There was no official contact.

"The practical application of this particular saga wasn't handled particularly well and the Home Office have actually admitted that.

"Whether it would've made any difference to the final decision is debateable but it's not really the point.

"We shouldn't be discovering these things by accident and by the fact that somebody posted something on Facebook."

He also said there was an "ongoing conversation" between the police and the Home Office around extra funding to deal with policing.

About 150 protesters and counter-protesters demonstrated outside the camp near Tenby last weekend.

One group of protesters carried banners including one which read "not racist, not extremist, just concerned locals".

A second group had placards which said "migrants and refugees welcome".