Image copyright Councillor Gareth Wyn Hughes Image caption Cars have been queuing in Clydach for tests but the centre is closed

People needing coronavirus tests have been sent to a centre in an area under local lockdown despite it being closed, according to local politicians.

MP Chris Bryant said the situation in Clydach Vale, near Tonypandy, Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT), was an "utter farce."

The site is run by Serco and slots are booked via the UK government-run online system.

The UK government, which oversees most of Wales' coronavirus tests, said testing capacity increases daily.

All those who booked at the Clydach site were contacted and advised to go to an alternative site in Abercynon where they will be tested, a spokesman said.

RCT's Labour council leader Andrew Morgan told BBC Wales the mobile unit was originally set up at Porth and then moved to Clydach three weeks ago.

It was closed on Wednesday as demand had fallen but bookings were still being taken on Thursday, he said.

"It seems they didn't take it off the booking system so hundreds have been turning up there - many from outside the area," he said.

The Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board tweeted to say its teams were "working on this as a matter of urgency".

'Badly let down'

Mr Bryant, the Rhondda Labour MP, said: "I'm grateful to the health board and RCT who are trying to sort this out - and I've contacted [UK government Health Secretary] Matt Hancock as well.

"But we feel really badly let down in the Rhondda at the moment."

Rhondda Cynon Taf was the second county to be put into local lockdown last month after a rise in coronavirus cases there.

Serco said the UK government managed the booking system, and decided on the location of testing sites.

A UK Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: "NHS Test and Trace is providing tests at an unprecedented scale - 225,000 a day on average over the last week - with the vast majority of the public reporting no issues at all with the process.

"Testing capacity increases daily and we're on course to have capacity for 500,000 tests every day by the end of October - bringing in new labs that can process tens of thousands of tests a day, opening new test sites, and trialling new rapid tests that will give results on the spot."