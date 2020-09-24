Wales' capital city is facing a local lockdown as coronavirus case numbers rise "rapidly".

The leader of Cardiff council, Huw Thomas, has warned of restrictions on travel and households mixing.

He told a virtual meeting of the authority that over the past seven days, the area has seen 38.2 cases per 100,000 people.

Mr Thomas said the city was on the verge of entering the Welsh Government's "red zone".

He said if that was to happen "then I fully expect that we will be implementing further restrictions as we have seen elsewhere" in south Wales.

Cardiff is home to 366,903 people and would be the seventh area to have tighter restrictions imposed.

People living in Caerphilly, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Bridgend, Blaenau Gwent, Merthyr Tydfil and Newport cannot leave their areas without a reasonable excuse.

Conservative councillor Jayne Cowan asked Mr Thomas if Cardiff would be put into a local lockdown in the next 48 hours.

He replied: "We'll look at the numbers again in the morning and make a decision based on that".

Mr Thomas said restrictions could be introduced "at speed" and could include restrictions on household meetings or on travel outside of Cardiff.

The council leader said the test positivity rate stood at 3.8%, which exceeds the government's amber threshold of 2.5%.

There has been a sharp rise in hospital emergency attendance in the past week, he added.