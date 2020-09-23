Image caption Paul Davies has led the Tory group since September 2018

Senedd Tory leader Paul Davies has tested negative for Covid-19, a Welsh Conservative spokesman has said.

Mr Davies had been in self-isolation and had not attended proceedings of the Welsh Parliament on Tuesday and Wednesday.

His colleague Suzy Davies stood in for the leader at First Minister's Questions this week.

A spokesman earlier said the Senedd member for Preseli Pembrokeshire had felt "quite under the weather".

Mr Davies, who leads of a group of 11 Senedd members, was elected to the post in 2018 following the resignation of Andrew RT Davies.