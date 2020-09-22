Pubs, cafes and restaurants in Wales will have to shut at 10pm every night under new measures to control the rising rate of coronavirus, BBC Wales understands.

The measures, to come into force on Thursday, follow a decision by the UK government to do the same in England.

Sales of alcohol from off-licences and supermarkets after 10pm will also be stopped.

Pubs will also be required to provide table service only.

The first minister is expected to reiterate that people should work from home if they can, in a message to be broadcast later.

He is also expected to ask people not to travel unnecessarily.