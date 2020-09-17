Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Wales lockdown: What did minister say about Doncaster?

There are calls for an apology after it emerged a Covid-19 cluster associated by Wales' health minister with a trip to a racecourse did not go there.

On Wednesday Vaughan Gething said the cluster was associated with a club trip to Doncaster races.

But the Welsh Government later clarified the trip did not attend the racecourse itself.

The government said contact tracers were continuing to trace contacts from the cluster.

Welsh Conservative health spokesman Andrew RT Davies said the episode was "shambolic" and showed "staggering incompetence" from the Welsh Government.

It comes days after it emerged the first minister found out 11 days after Mr Gething about a data breach involving everyone in Wales who tested positive for coronavirus between 27 February and 30 August.

What happened?

On Wednesday, Mr Gething used a televised Welsh Government press conference to announce a local lockdown in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

He gave examples of clusters of coronavirus cases in the borough, including one associated "with a club outing to the Doncaster races, which stopped off at a series of pubs on the way".

The anecdote was repeated in an interview with BBC Wales, where he said the club had "organised a large coach to Doncaster races stopping off in pubs", and in the Senedd.

But Doncaster Racecourse later issued a statement of its own, saying it had not been contacted by the NHS or Welsh Government.

The venue, which had held a test event last Wednesday, said it had no bookings from south Wales.

After the British Horseracing Authority sought further clarification, the Welsh Government issued a tweet clarifying the matter.

"We understand that though the original intention of the party was to travel to the Doncaster Racecourse, the party did not enter the racecourse as originally planned," the tweet said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Doncaster held a test event last Wednesday - but the group did not attend

'Staggering incompetence'

Andrew RT Davies said the "false allegation" regarding the racecourse was "yet another example of staggering incompetence from the health minister and the Welsh Labour Government".

Calling the turn of events "shambolic", Mr Davies said: "Only on Tuesday, Vaughan Gething was forced to admit he had sat on a serious data breach involving 18,000 Welsh patients for two weeks and hadn't bothered to inform his boss, Mark Drakeford.

"Last night, we learn his comments to the Senedd yesterday regarding the coronavirus outbreak in the Rhondda were horribly wrong.

"In a public health crisis it's vital the information government and ministers provide to the people of Wales is accurate, and as such the record must be corrected and a clarification and apology provided immediately by the Welsh Labour Government."

What is the Welsh Government's response?

BBC Wales asked the Welsh Government for an explanation of the movements of the Doncaster trip; whether the pubs attended were in England, and whether it had spoken to agencies over the border in England about the cluster.

It also asked why the health minister did not say at the press conference that they did not go into the racecourse itself.

In response, a spokesman said: "The Doncaster group cluster is one of a number of clusters in the Rhondda Cynon Taf area.

"Contact tracing teams are continuing to trace contacts from this cluster."