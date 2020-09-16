Image copyright Getty Images Image caption On Friday tests in Wales were capped after increased demand saw UK-wide issues

Wales' health minister should "get a grip" on coronavirus testing, a Plaid Cymru member of the Senedd (MS) and GP has said.

People trying to get tests have spoken of their frustration over the length of time to book and distance to travel.

South Wales West MS Dr Dai Lloyd said Vaughan Gething had "opted into this UK system" so "can't say 'it's not my fault, it is all down to UK'."

Mr Gething has described UK lab issues as "unacceptable".

Dr Lloyd, who is chair of the Senedd's health committee, suggested a system where people book a Covid test through their GP rather than online.