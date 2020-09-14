Image copyright Chris Allen/Geograph Image caption Newport now has the fourth highest Covid-19 rate in Wales

A bank holiday weekend party appears to be "at the heart" of a rapid rise in cases in Newport, Wales' Health Minister Vaughan Gething has said.

The party led to 18 new cases of coronavirus, with infected people then visiting other venues on nights out.

People in Newport have been warned to look out for symptoms if they visited seven pubs and bars in the city on specific dates in September.

Newport has the fourth highest Covid-19 rate in Wales.

The comments come on the same day that face masks became compulsory in shops in Wales.

The health minister warned Wales was seeing a similar pattern of increasing cases to February, and that Wales could have to go into national lockdown if people's behaviour does not change.

Mr Gething said the rise in cases in Newport had been similar to that seen in Caerphilly county borough, which is now in a local lockdown.

"At the heart of it appears to be a party over the bank holiday weekend, which led to 18 new cases of coronavirus, many of whom visited other venues on nights out while infectious."

The outbreak in Caerphilly had also been pinned in part on individuals socialising in people's homes.

At a Welsh Government press conference, Mr Gething said it could be two weeks before a peak is seen in Caerphilly, and more people in their 40s and 50s were testing positive there.

Image caption People in Newport were warned to watch out for symptoms if they visited certain pubs

At the weekend Public Health Wales warned people they should isolate and book a test immediately if they started to feel unwell, if they visited these premises in Newport during the infectious period:

Breeze on Cambrian Rd on 4 and 5 September

The Potters on Upper Dock St on 5 September

Break 'n' Dish on Stow Hill between 1 and 8 September

Tiny Rebel Rogerstone on Wern Industrial Estate on 6, 7 and 8 September

Ye Olde Bull Inn on High St, Caerleon on 4 September

The Handpost on the junction of Risca Road/Bassaleg Road on 8 September

Three Horseshoes on Pillmawr Rd on 6 September

Earlier Mr Gething said the Welsh Government could order pubs in Newport to close or restrict opening hours to stamp out transmission of the virus.

Image copyright Welsh Government Image caption Vaughan Gething is Wales' health minister

Rises in cases have also been seen in Rhondda Cynon Taff and Merthyr Tydfil.

Mr Gething said the situation in Merthyr Tydfil was "more complex".

"There is a cluster of cases linked to people working in a company; we are also seeing cases linked to Caerphilly borough, as well as those associated with socialising without social distance and imported cases from holiday travel," he said.

In Rhondda Cynon Taff the cases are "largely centred on the lower Rhondda valley and are again linked to people socialising without social distancing and returning from holidays".

A small cluster of cases have also been linked to a caravan park.

Last week people in the two areas were asked to take extra precautions, including only using public transport for essential purposes.

Staying out of lockdown "depends on the choices that each one of us is prepared to make", the health minister said.

"The challenge is that we've seen some people relaxing too much perhaps and small instances where people know that they're breaking the rules and, in particular, larger social gatherings in people's homes, and a couple of businesses that have not enforced the rules in terms of where their customers behave."