Image caption David Melding has been a Cardiff Bay politician since Welsh devolution in 1999

A long-serving Welsh Conservative politician has quit his party's frontbench in the Senedd.

David Melding said recent decisions by the Prime Minister Boris Johnson had "done nothing to lessen" his anxieties about the future of the UK.

He had been the Welsh Conservatives spokesman for culture and communications, and is due to step down as a Member of the Senedd (MS) in May.

Tory Senedd leader Paul Davies said he was sorry to lose Mr Melding.

Mr Melding, who has represented South Wales Central since the start of devolution in 1999, posted his resignation letter to Mr Davies in a tweet.

He said he had "misgivings for some time about aspects of the UK government's approach to developing a new relationship with the EU and aligning devolved governance with the demands of an internal market in the UK".

He said Wednesday's publication of the Internal Market Bill had done "nothing to lessen my anxieties about the dangers facing our 313 year old union, indeed they have been gravely aggravated by the decisions made in the last few days by our prime minister".

"It is clearly not feasible for me to continue in my post of shadow counsel general while holding such reservations".

He pledged to support Mr Davies from the backbenches.