Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The legislation would give the UK government powers to spend cash on infrastructure in Wales

Plans for a new law giving the UK government more powers to spend in Wales will be published on Wednesday.

The draft legislation would transfer powers from the EU to the UK government to spend on areas such as economic development, infrastructure and sport.

The Welsh Government accused its UK counterpart of "stealing powers" from devolved governments.

But UK ministers said the law would allow them to replace existing EU funding programmes.

From next year, powers which had been held by the EU will be transferred to the governments around the UK.

A draft law aimed at ensuring trade within the United Kingdom can continue "unhindered" under these new arrangements is expected to be published in the UK Parliament on Wednesday afternoon.

It says that from 1 January 2021, some powers previously held by the EU would move to the devolved governments, including air quality and buildings energy efficiency.

The UK government bill will also give ministers in Whitehall powers to spend money to replace EU funding programmes on areas that would otherwise be devolved to the Welsh Government.

The new spending powers include infrastructure, economic development, culture, sport, and support for educational, training and exchange opportunities.

A senior UK government cabinet minister insisted the powers would "drive our economic recovery from Covid-19 and support businesses and communities right across the UK".

Michael Gove, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said: "These new spending powers will mean that these decisions will now be made in the UK, focus on UK priorities and be accountable to the UK Parliament and people of the UK."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Michael Gove said the powers would "drive our economic recovery from Covid-19"

Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said it was "vital" that seamless trade continued between the four nations, and that "investment must continue to flow unhindered".

But the Welsh Government Minister for European Transition Jeremy Miles said the powers would "sacrifice the future of the union by stealing powers from devolved administrations.

"This bill is an attack on democracy and an affront to the people of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland, who have voted in favour of devolution on numerous occasions," he said.

"The UK government is explicitly seeking to rewrite the devolution settlement.

"The fact that they are also seeking primary legislation shows they are taking those powers from us."

Mr Miles said while the Welsh Government agreed with "the principle" of an internal market, it "will do everything we can to challenge the power grab and the race to the bottom which this bill represents."

Plaid Cymru Westminster leader Liz Saville Roberts said: "This bill is the single biggest assault on devolution since its creation."

Wales has been eligible for £375m a year from EU funds with the management shared between the EU and the Welsh Government.