Image caption Bethan Sayed is not seeking reelection, in order to spend more time with five-month-old Idris

The 24/7 culture of politics needs to change, a politician who is standing down to spend more time with her son has said.

Bethan Sayed announced last week that she would not seek re-election to the Senedd in 2021.

The Plaid Cymru Member of the Senedd (MS) for South Wales West said it was "impossible" to raise a new family with the hours her job demands.

The Senedd Commission said more could be done and changes were intended.

"Obviously I don't want to put other people off politics, but for me it was something I felt I had to do for now," Ms Sayed said.

"I think we need to change the culture.

"The demands on our time are such that people want all of us, all of the time, and it's absolutely impossible when you're trying to raise a new family so I just thought it was the right decision for me."

Image caption Bethan Sayed believes the size of the Senedd needs to increase to take pressure off individuals

Ms Sayed, who has been a member of the Welsh Parliament since 2007, said her decision may have been different had there been more support available.

"I think if there had been some sort of job share initiatives, I could have returned in a part-time basis and worked with another colleague who would have been passionate about similar issues to me, then that would potentially have worked.

"Having leadership in increasing the size of our Senedd so that we can take the workload off individuals, that would have also have helped."

Some changes have been made by the Senedd to remove barriers - such as additional resources for members on parental leave and a contribution towards costs of childcare for those required to work beyond family-friendly hours.

But Jessica Blair, director of Electoral Reform Society Cymru, called for the "underlying issue" of increasing the number of members to be resolved.

"We need to be looking at practical measures like job sharing, a creche for both members and support staff, flexibility in working hours and remote working," she said.

"But ultimately we need to stop tinkering around the edges and deal with the fundamental issue, which is that there isn't enough capacity in the Senedd, and we need more members."

The Senedd's Electoral Reform Committee is currently looking into whether the size of the parliament should be increased from 60 to 80 or 90 members. Its report is due imminently.

A spokesperson for the Senedd Commission said: "The Senedd has evolved over the years but there is more that could be done and more changes are intended.

"Last year the first part of the Senedd and Elections Bill passed through the Senedd and the second part of the reform Bill is already on its way."

Image caption Alex Davies-Jones says she had to breastfeed her baby between votes in the lobby

The spokesperson added: "The committee that was established to look at possible developments will report on their findings soon, and this includes suggestions for ways to deal with some of the issues Bethan Sayed has raised at a Member of the Senedd.

"The independent Remuneration Board have also looked at the barriers and have introduced changes to the allowance available to Members."

But difficulties juggling politics and home life is not an issue exclusive to Cardiff Bay.

MP Alex Davies-Jones was still breastfeeding and on maternity leave from her previous job when she was elected to represent Pontypridd in the UK Parliament in December 2019.

"When it was at its hardest, during the beginning, we were voting on the Brexit legislation until the early hours, debates were taking place, and then I would be sitting on the bill committees the following day and I had to stay up late in order to prepare speeches for that.

"It was really, really tough. I was breastfeeding and I had to have my husband to bring him [my son] on to the estate in order for me to feed him in between votes in the lobby.

"That was most challenging, or when he wouldn't sleep because he was teething and all he wanted was mam, and he just wanted a cuddle so it was really, really tough in the early days."

Image caption Ms Davies-Jones believes more flexible working should be possible as a result of the pandemic

But Ms Davies-Jones believes the pandemic has shown more flexible working is possible.

"I think we've realised over the last few months that the working day doesn't need to be as strict as it used to be.

"We can start at a later time or start earlier to finish earlier or do split shifts or do maybe five days compressed into four. As long as the job gets done, then everybody's health and mental wellbeing should come first.

"Things definitely need to change - I mean why do we need to be voting in the early hours of the morning and why do we need to be debating until until the early hours as well?

"That's not conducive to good working or personal relationships, and it's not good for anybody's mental health or wellbeing."

The House of Commons has been asked to respond.