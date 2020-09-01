Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption All you need to know about Wales' schools returning full-time

Fines for parents not sending children back to school will be reviewed, the education minister has said.

This week, children will head back to the classroom across Wales following the summer break.

But with concerns about coronavirus, truancy fines will not be issued if pupils do not attend at the start of the school year.

Education Minister Kirsty Williams said parents needed to be reassured, rather than being "threatened with fines".

Before the summer break, pupils were allowed back to the classroom for a number of hours for "check in, catch up and prepare" sessions.

But Welsh government figures showed almost 40% of pupils invited to attend did not go.

Skip Twitter post by @fmwales Best of luck to everyone returning to school and college this week.



It’s been such a difficult time, but learners and teachers have adapted brilliantly.



A special thanks to the parents and guardians who took on the challenge of home schooling – you should all be proud. — Mark Drakeford (@fmwales) September 1, 2020 Report

Speaking on BBC Wales Breakfast, Ms Williams said that in the first few days of the catch-up sessions, some parents had been "reluctant" to send their children back.

"When parents saw other children were returning to school, that it was being done as safely and securely as possible, and that the children were getting so much out of going to school, we saw confidence growing," she said.

But Ms Williams said the situation in schools would be reviewed as the term progressed, including issuing fines to parents whose children missed school.

"We want to have reassuring conversations with parents, rather than threatening them with fines," she said.

"At this stage it is absolutely appropriate that we have those conversations to understand why parents may have concerns, why they don't want to send their children back, and to work with parents, school by school, on an individual basis, to reassure them."

The UK's chief medical adviser has said children are more likely to be harmed by not returning to school than if they catch coronavirus.

But Ms Williams said that while everything was being done to make sure schools were as safe as possible, there were "no risk-free options" in the pandemic.

'Exam changes being discussed'

Image caption Students had called on the government to use teacher-predicted grades

With calls from the UK Labour party for next summer's GCSE and A-level exams to be pushed back in England, Ms Williams said Wales' exam regulator was already discussing the situation.

With no exams because of coronavirus, thousands of A-level grades were initially downgraded but teachers' estimates were given after a backlash.

Ms Williams apologised to the thousands of pupils affected and a review is taking place after students missed out on university places following the chaos.

But she said there were pros and cons to pushing back the scheduled summer exams, including giving pupils more time to catch up after missed learning, and the knock-on effect a delay would have on universities and colleges."There are already discussions between Qualifications Wales and the other UK regulators about a change in next summer's exam timetable," she said."There are lots of options being considered but I want to make it clear to parents of those children going into crucial exam years that already, in discussion with the profession, the WJEC have already made adaptations to the courses of both A-level and GCSEs and our vocational qualifications."