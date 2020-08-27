Image copyright ASP Image caption Thousands attended an illegal rave in Greater Manchester in June

Organisers of illegal raves in Wales will face tougher penalties under new rules coming into force Friday.

They could face a conviction with an unlimited fine, or a fixed penalty of £10,000.

Gatherings of more than 30 people outdoors remain illegal.

Similar rules have been brought in over the border in England. Health minister Vaughan Gething said the fine "reflects the potentially serious public health consequences".

The offence targets organisers of music events that have not been licensed or otherwise authorised.

"Illegal gatherings put people's health needlessly at risk. The changes to the regulations we are introducing give the police new powers to stop these events taking place," he said.

There were reports of a rave in a forest near Ruthin earlier in August. About 100 were said by police to have been there.