Indoor visits to adult care homes in Wales have been given the greenlight for Friday, one day earlier than previously announced.

The Welsh Government had planned to allow visits from Saturday.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said the reopening date is a guide and it is for each institution to determine when they can begin visits.

Official guidance will be published on the day.

Mr Gething urged friends and families "to please be patient and understand as homes begin to work through the logistics".