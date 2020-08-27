Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The World Health Organisation has updated its advice on face masks for young people

Making all pupils wear face coverings in schools could lead to bullying, the education minister has said.

The Welsh Government has been criticised for not making masks compulsory in corridors and communal areas in secondary schools.

But Kirsty Williams said there could be "unintended consequences" from a blanket rule making pupils wear masks.

It will instead be up to individual schools to decide if pupils should wear masks.

Face coverings are now recommended for children aged 11 and up in communal areas indoors where social distancing is difficult, and on school buses.

In Scotland and Northern Ireland, secondary school pupils will have to wear masks in corridors and communal areas, and in parts of England under local lockdown measures.

The guidance changed after the World Health Organisation (WHO) said those over 12 should wear masks in the same settings as adults.

But on Wednesday, the Welsh Government ruled out making masks mandatory in high schools, instead saying it was up to schools and councils to decide.

Opposition parties and some education unions accused ministers of passing the responsibility to schools.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Some secondary school pupils in England might be using face masks after a change of policy

Speaking to BBC Radio Wales Breakfast on Thursday morning, Ms Williams defended the decision, saying masks were not currently necessary "as community transmission rates remained low".

"Things can change very quickly, we may indeed have to move to a situation where we have to mandate," she said.

But she said having pupils wearing face masks in canteens, corridors and communal areas was problematic, with storage issues, and pupils taking them on and off, with concerns that they should not "create a biohazard around schools".

"There are considerations about bullying of children," she said.

"Some children a face covering will not be suitable for, perhaps for personal medical reasons that maybe the rest of the school or their school mates are not aware of at the time."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Kirsty Williams said there will be more compliance if decisions on face coverings are made 'on the ground'

Risk assessments will need to be done to decide if schools or colleges need to ask pupils to wear face coverings.

She said schools should get pupils to wear them if they could not maintain social-distancing in corridors and stop pupils "bumping into each other" possibly due to the design of the school.

On Wednesday the teaching union NAHT Cymru said it was "unacceptable" that headteachers had to make the decision, as they were "not medical experts".

But Ms Williams said they were the right people to make the decision, as they were "experts in the health and wellbeing and education of our children" and the government guidance was "very clear".

"Welsh education is incredibly diverse, each and every one of our secondary schools finds themselves in a very different position, and it is impossible at this stage, with transmission rates low to have a blanket decision," she said.

"I believe we are much more likely to have a greater compliance and to use face coverings successfully if we allow those people on the ground to make the decisions," she said.

'Children don't need added worry'

Mother-of-three Ceri Reed said that she feared that if cases rose in certain communities schools "would be hung out to dry".

"It's a national crisis, it requires a national approach," she said.

Ms Reed, from Parents' Voices in Wales, said she wanted to see a blanket approach but with an exception for individual pupils who may have additional needs or mental health issues, who may find it hard.

"Many children will have had some trauma and bereavement during the lockdown and they do not need this added worry of the infection transmission sitting next to a peer in class," she said.