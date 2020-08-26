Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Masks will be required in secondary schools in some parts of England

There is a "part to be played" for face masks in Welsh secondary schools in areas that see rising cases of coronavirus, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.

A decision is expected later on Wednesday on his government's stance on the use of face masks in education.

They will be required in secondary school corridors and communal areas in Northern Ireland and Scotland.

The Scottish government will also require they be worn on school buses.

Masks will be required in secondary school corridors in areas under local lockdown in England.

In a virtual Senedd session on Wednesday Mr Drakeford said: "There is a potential part to be played by face coverings in secondary schools in a local context, where numbers rise above a certain threshold, where particular buildings don't allow the safe circulation of young people around a school."

He promised a statement on the matter by the end of Wednesday.

Questioned by the Brexit Party's Mark Reckless, the first minister said the government remained in discussions with councils and teaching unions, as well as the children's commissioner.