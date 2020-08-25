Image copyright Getty Images

The Welsh Government is planning to top up the wages of social-care workers forced to self-isolate because of coronavirus.

Many are low paid and receive only statutory sick pay if they have to self-isolate or take sick leave due to the virus.

Wales' Health Minister Vaughan Gething said the drop in income for doing the right thing was unfair.

Discussions are taking place with unions and councils about the issue.

Mr Gething said an announcement would be made "soon", adding that "my expectation is that we will top-up the wages of those taking time off because of coronavirus to 100% of their normal wages".

The health minister promised wage top-ups for care workers "as soon as possible".

Statutory sick pay is currently £95.85 per week.

At a press conference the health minister said it was not possible to give a definitive answer on Tuesday because the details needed to be clarified with employers. "We are coming up to the autumn period where more of us will have coronavirus-like symptoms. There will be people out of the workplace, self-isolating and doing the right thing and we know this is a risk.

"This drop in income for doing the right thing is not only unfair, but is also increasing the risk of spreading the virus," he said. "It is forcing some to have to choose between self-isolating and paying the bills."