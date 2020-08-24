Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The first minister said in February damage from the storms could have reached £180m

The Welsh Government is to provide £1.1m for the repair of damaged flood protection kit in Rhondda Cynon Taff after the winter floods.

The county was left with a £80m clean-up bill after flooding earlier in 2020.

Cash will be spent on repairs to culvert inlets and screens, and the repair or replacement of monitoring equipment.

The Welsh Conservatives welcomed the cash but accused ministers of delays to its flooding strategy.

It brings the cash for repairs and remediation to flood alleviation measures in the county to £1.6m, following storms Ciara and Dennis.

The council leader, Andrew Morgan, has estimated Wales would need more than £500m in the future to avoid significant flooding, while the First Minister Mark Drakeford said the cost of the damage from the storms could have reached £180m back in February.

Pontypridd was one of many towns and villages hit by flooding after February's Storm Dennis

The Welsh Government said it provided £4m in repair funds in 2019-2020 and 2020-2021.

Lesley Griffiths, Environment Minister, reiterated a call for extra funding from the UK government, saying ministers "look forward to the UK government honouring its commitment to 'passport' that new funding to Wales in support of this crucial work".