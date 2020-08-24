Image caption Jonathan Edwards is the MP for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr

An MP who was suspended by his party after he accepted a caution for assault has said his last few months have been "hellish".

Jonathan Edwards was cautioned in May.

"Life's journey can take you to very dark places, but you have to keep faith there's light at the end of the tunnel," he said in a Facebook post.

Plaid Cymru suspended him for a year in July, meaning he is sitting as an independent MP until at least 2021.

A disciplinary panel ruled that any lifting of the suspension depended upon the MP appearing before the panel to demonstrate "he has undertaken a period of self-reflection and learning to address his actions".

Mr Edwards said at the time of the caution: "I am deeply sorry. It is by far the biggest regret of my life."

His wife also issued a statement saying she accepted his apology.

Accepting a caution is an admission of guilt and details will be retained in police records.

The MP for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr said in a Facebook post in Welsh: "The last few months have been hellish.

"Tonight I listened to music for the first time in a while. It's the small things that offer hope of an escape from the depths."

Mr Edwards referred himself to the party's internal disciplinary committee following his initial arrest.