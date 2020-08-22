Image caption Students had protested about the Welsh Government's grading system

A public inquiry should be held into the Welsh Government's handling of A-level, GCSE and BTec results, according to Plaid Cymru.

Earlier this week the education minister apologised "directly and unreservedly" for the way A-level results were initially dealt with.

Kirsty Williams has since suggested an independent review will be held.

But Plaid Cymru said "only a public inquiry would ensure proper transparency".

There was outrage on A-level results day when 42% of grades were lowered from those estimated by teachers as part of a standardisation process.

The Welsh Government subsequently decided to accept the teachers' grades following similar U-turns in England and Scotland.

Teachers' grades were also then used for the final GCSE results.

Asked for comment, the Welsh Government referred BBC Wales to a previous statement by Ms Williams.

Earlier this week she told Senedd members she would make an announcement "on an independent review of events" following this year's exams cancellation.

Image caption Sian Gwenllian has demanded a public inquiry into a "catalogue of blunders"

However Plaid Cymru's education spokeswoman wants "an urgent and full public inquiry".

"If the Welsh Government is serious about building back public confidence, the education minister should initiate a public inquiry looking into what went wrong - in order to pave the way for future change," Siân Gwenllian said.

"The current Welsh Government and future governments must be able to learn lessons from the recent mishandling of qualifications grading and exam results.

"I'm concerned that the minister's review won't achieve the level of public scrutiny that's needed."

She said the "catalogue of blunders" had affected thousands of young people.

Image caption Education Minister Kirsty Williams met students at Merthyr College on results day

"The level of anxiety that was created must not be underestimated and only a public inquiry will suffice," Ms Gwenllian added.

"A public inquiry would help illuminate any systemic failures that need rectifying in a robust and transparent way, indicating that the government is seriously committed to learning the lessons.

"In the meantime, the minister must work with the profession to ensure a fair system for 2021."