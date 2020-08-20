Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Indoor visits to care homes are set to be allowed from a week Saturday

Indoor visits to care homes will be able to resume in Wales from 29 August, the first minister will announce later.

There will be "strict" rules for the visits which will be set out in guidance, Mark Drakeford will say.

The easing of the visiting restrictions is subject to coronavirus remaining under control.

Mr Drakeford will also confirm that up to four households will be able to join together in an "exclusive extended arrangement" from this weekend.

Currently an extended household can only be made up of two households, but from Saturday that cap will double - a plan that was announced last week.

A meal following a wedding, civil partnership or funeral will also be allowed for up to 30 people indoors, if social distancing can be maintained, from 22 August.

At a lunchtime news conference the first minister will repeat his warning that, despite this latest easing of the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, now is not the time to move away from what he calls Welsh ministers' "careful and cautious approach" to the virus.

"While coronavirus remains effectively suppressed in Wales and cases continue to fall, the situation in the rest of the UK and further afield is still problematic," he will say.

"Coronavirus has not gone away and so, as we move out of lockdown and look to the future, it is important we do this in a careful and cautious way."

Analysis

BBC Wales political reporter Cemlyn Davies

This will be a welcome and significant announcement for those desperate to meet up with loved ones inside a care home.

However, in comparison with previous lockdown reviews, this one is more limited.

That's no surprise - the Welsh Government had warned us not to expect any big announcements today, beyond what it already said last week around changes to extended households and indoor wedding receptions.

That's because it wants to use the bulk of the headroom it's got this time to ensure children are able to go back to school as planned at the beginning of September.