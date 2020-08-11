Image copyright Getty Images Image caption More than 64,000 social care workers in Wales will get the cash bonus

Social care workers in Wales will pay tax on their £500 coronavirus bonus, despite the Welsh Government arguing the Treasury should not tax the payments.

The UK Government argued that Welsh ministers could increase the bonus to offset deductions.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said the payments have now begin to be paid out.

They will be taxed via HMRC's PAYE (Pay As You Earn) system.

More than 64,000 social care workers were told by Mr Drakeford on 1 May that they would get a cash bonus of £500, at a cost of £32.2m.

During a live Facebook question and answer session, he said: "I'm pleased to say that it's started to happen this month.

"So there are some people who will have had it already.

"It's a complex sector as you know, with hundreds of employers and not everybody will be able to be at the front of that queue, but payments have started already.

"I am keen to see that money out in the hands of the people for whom it was intended, and the more people can get it this month the better, and if some people don't we'll go on making payments into September."

The Welsh Government says the scheme was introduced "to recognise and reward the hard work and commitment of social care staff who have provided essential care" during the pandemic.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption People who worked between 15 March and 31 May will receive the extra payment.

Government guidance states that to be eligible for the payment, staff must be:

a paid employee of a registered care home or domiciliary care service

an agency care worker

an agency nurse who has worked in the same setting for 12 weeks or more

a personal assistant paid through direct payments

Staff who work as or for contractors in care homes are not covered.

People who worked between 15 March and 31 May will receive the extra payment.