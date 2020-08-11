Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Welsh ministers have been sceptical about the overall value of face coverings

Face coverings will be made mandatory in more settings if coronavirus "starts to spread", the Welsh first minister has said.

In Wales they are only compulsory on public transport. People are advised to wear them in public places when they cannot social distance.

In England and Scotland they are mandatory in shops.

First Minister Mark Drakeford made the comments during a live Facebook question and answer session.

"We will make them mandatory in other places if coronavirus starts to spread in Wales again," he said.

"But at the moment coronavirus is so effectively suppressed that we don't think it is proportionate, that it is fair, to say to somebody 'you can't go into a shop unless you're wearing one'.

"There are lots of people who aren't comfortable wearing face coverings.

"People with breathing difficulties for example, or if you rely on seeing somebody else, if you're lip reading, it's difficult if someone else is wearing a face covering.

"But I want to be clear with everybody that if the virus begins to circulate again in Wales and we think it is right to make them mandatory in shops or other settings we won't hesitate to do so."

Mr Drakeford and his government have long been sceptical about the overall value of face coverings, concerned that wearing them may encourage people to take risks with social distancing and hygiene measures.

Chief Medical Officer Frank Atherton said in July that the evidence for making them mandatory was "quite weak".

The Welsh Conservatives and Plaid Cymru have called for them to be made compulsory in shops.