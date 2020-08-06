Coronavirus: Three new additions to Wales virus quarantine list
- 6 August 2020
The Welsh Government has announced that people returning from Belgium, the Bahamas and Andorra will have to quarantine at home for a fortnight, from midnight.
It is expected the rest of the UK will follow suit shortly.