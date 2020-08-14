Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Since early last month two households have been able meet indoors

Lockdown rules on meeting people indoors in Wales will not be relaxed this weekend, as previously suggested.

However, up to four households - up from two - will be able to form an extended household from 22 August, as long as conditions "remain stable".

First Minister Mark Drakeford said it was important not to jeopardise progress.

He also said all hospitality businesses would have to collect customers' contact details to help tracing.

Further enforcement measures are also being introduced to make sure businesses follow Covid-19 safety rules.

A fortnight ago Mark Drakeford said he "would like to be able to offer more opportunities for people to meet indoors" from 15 August.

However he added this was "the most risky thing you can do" and says he has now decided not to make any changes this weekend.

"We are learning from what is happening across the UK and outbreaks are mainly linked to people meeting others inside the home," he said.

"That is why it is so important we don't invite people outside our extended households into our homes.

"We have made so much progress and we mustn't jeopardise this.

"That means we are not at a point where we should be visiting anyone's home at any time."

Mark Drakeford: "We have made so much progress and we mustn't jeopardise this"

People in Wales can only meet up indoors if they are part of an extended household.

Currently an extended household can only be made up of two households, but from next weekend the cap will increase to four.

It will not be possible at that point to break up an existing extended household to form a new one, under the rules.

Also from next weekend a meal following a wedding, civil partnership or funeral will be allowed for up to 30 people indoors if social distancing can be maintained.

Contact tracing

The first minister has also announced that new powers will be introduced on Monday requiring all hospitality businesses to collect customers' contact details.

This will mean people "can be contacted quickly by our test, trace, protect teams if they may have been exposed to coronavirus," Mr Drakeford said.

Local authorities are already able to issue improvement or closure notices to businesses who are not complying with Covid-19 safety rules.

Now the Welsh Government says any business issued with such a notice will have to display a sign.

"This pandemic is far from over and we all still have a duty to do our part to keep Wales safe," the first minister said.

Analysis by BBC Wales political reporter Cemlyn Davies

Since lockdown rules started to be lifted this is the first time Mark Drakeford has decided not to relax a restriction according to the timetable he had provisionally set out.

He always warns that any changes are conditional on the spread of the virus at the time, but his tone was particularly cautious when he talked a couple of weeks ago about potentially allowing more people to meet inside from the 15th of August.

Mr Drakeford claimed that was the "most risky thing you can do" and he would study the evidence carefully.

He has now decided to wait a little longer before allowing a limited relaxation of the restrictions - a decision, it is said, guided by what has happened in other parts of the UK where local outbreaks have occurred.

He says those spikes have been caused by people transmitting the virus indoors, and poor compliance by some businesses. That is why ministers here are also toughening their approach towards companies found to be flouting the rules.