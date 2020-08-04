The UK government "wants to work with Airbus and the trade unions", according to the business secretary.

The company plans to cut 1,700 jobs in the UK, mainly at its wings plant at Broughton, Flintshire.

Alok Sharma said help had been given to the sector but firms unable to access grants available due to the pandemic "are able to come and talk to us".

Welsh Secretary Simon Hart said the talks were important to ensure Airbus "are here in 10 years".

Speaking on a visit to a paper mill in nearby Deeside, Mr Sharma said the UK government "are of course in a dialogue with Airbus and others".

Airbus plans to cut 15,000 jobs globally due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the aviation industry.

Image caption Mr Sharma visited UPM Shotton paper mill in Deeside on Tuesday

Hundreds of British Airways jobs are under threat at sites in south Wales.

And General Electric is to cut 369 jobs at its aircraft engine maintenance plant in Nantgarw, near Caerphilly.

Mr Sharma said it was vital that the government continues to "provide that support that we have through the corporate finance facility, the Covid corporate finance facility and indeed the grants that we have made available to the sector".

"We have made a whole range of support available to businesses in terms of loans and in terms of grants, but we have also said very clearly, where individual business are not able to make access to those particular facilities, they are able to come and talk to us on an individual basis."

Mr Hart said the "good news about our conversations with Airbus, it's about actually making sure they are here in one year, they are here in five years and that they are here in 10 years".

The Broughton plant employs around 6,000 workers.

"It's all about having Airbus' fantastic contribution to Deeside here for as far into the future as we can see," he said.