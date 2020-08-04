Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Businesses that flout coronavirus could be told to improve, or be forced to shut

Businesses including bars and restaurants could be forced to shut if they ignore rules to contain coronavirus under new powers.

Hospitality businesses were allowed to open indoors in Wales from Monday.

But International Relations Minister Eluned Morgan said pubs and restaurants must collect customer details and maintain social distancing.

She threatened action to enforce the rules, and said new powers would come into force this week.

Mrs Morgan also told customers they can only meet members of their household, or extended household bubble, while indoors at pubs and restaurants.

Under the new rules councils will be able to issue improvement notices to businesses if they do not take measures required.

If they ignore that - or if there is a clear and serious breach of the rules they could be told to close.

Ms Morgan warned pubs, cafes, restaurants and hotels that they "must" follow rules to avoid the spread of coronavirus if they are to stay open.

"You must maintain physical distancing on your premises and - if you are a hospitality business - you should capture your customers' contact details," she said.

Customers should raise the matter with the venue if they are not asked for their details, and should only gather indoors in pubs, cafes and restaurants with members of their extended household, she said.

She said the Welsh Government, councils and the police can "take action if some people's behaviour becomes a threat to other people's health".

"Changes to those powers this week will mean that this includes closing premises if this is necessary," she added.