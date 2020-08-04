Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The policy had been suspended with funds redirected to pay for childcare for key workers' children

Free childcare for working parents of three and four year olds is being brought back in Wales.

The Childcare Offer for Wales was suspended in April with funds redirected to pay for childcare for key workers' children.

The scheme gives those eligible 30 hours of early-years education and childcare a week for 48 weeks a year.

Parents whose children would have been eligible in the summer term can now apply from mid-August.

Those whose children become eligible in the autumn term can apply from September.

The Welsh Government also confirmed that coronavirus guidance restricting children to groups of eight in childcare would be lifted.

Deputy Minister for Social Care Julie Morgan said: "Bringing the offer back will not only help parents, but it is crucial for providers too in supporting their businesses to recover after what has been a period of great uncertainty and anxiety for many."

Childcare providers are paid £4.50 per hour for every child who takes up a place through the childcare offer.

But the National Day Nurseries Association said many of its members were operating at a loss as fewer children had been attending and costs had gone up to comply with Covid-19 safety regulations.

Its chief executive Purnima Tanuku called on the Welsh Government to set up a "transformation fund to be able to support the sector until occupancy levels pick up and to really review the hourly rate to reflect the additional cost they've had to incur".

A Welsh Government spokesman said the hourly rate was under review and it was considering extending the offer to parents in education or training or "on the cusp" of returning to work.

He added: "The childcare offer being restarted funded childcare for an average of 13,000 children per month before the pandemic, a significant investment in the Welsh childcare sector.

"We have also relaxed some of the regulatory requirements on childcare settings in the national minimum standards to make it easier for them to operate under the current restrictions."