"We are seeing it in Spain", Mark Drakeford said

The risk of a second wave of coronavirus is "absolutely real", First Minister Mark Drakeford has said.

The Welsh Government re-imposed quarantine measures on travellers returning from Spain earlier this week, alongside the other UK nations.

Parts of Spain have seen a spike in coronavirus cases.

"We're seeing it in Spain, we're seeing numbers up in Germany," Mr Drakeford said in a radio interview.

"We're seeing numbers up in France, let alone what we're seeing in other parts of the world and we're absolutely not immune to that here in Wales."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned there are signs of a "second wave" in Europe.

Many experts have been keen to avoid the phrase as it has been argued what is happening in some countries is a resurgence of the first wave.

Mark Drakeford said the risk of a second wave is "absolutely real"

In an interview with Heart South Wales, he said: "Well I think it's important to say that the risk of a second wave is absolutely real."

"It's so important that people go on doing the right thing. Keeping a social distance, washing your hands - all the things we know."

He said the "big thing that we would hope to do differently" is to deal with "spikes" of infections "on a local basis" rather than returning to national restrictions.

"We're working hard to ensure that we have everything in place so that if local spikes were to happen, we would have everything we need in place to be able to respond to them rapidly."

Meanwhile the first minister also described how he has been living in a hut at the bottom of his garden to protect his wife and mother-in-law.

They are both shielding because of their own health conditions.

"Since the beginning of this, they have been living in the house. I have been living in the hut at the bottom of the garden," he said.

"We manage as best we can in that way.

"It's curious because if you've lived with people for a long time then not being in the same house is bound to be a bit odd but we've managed, and we're very lucky to be able to do it in the way we do."